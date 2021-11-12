Temple father and son training together on TikTok goes viral on social media

A viral video of a father and son training together warms the hearts of others on the internet

TEMPLE, Texas — A Temple boy and his dad have gone viral after a heartwarming video shows the two working and training together. The duo's TikTok has gained attention with 26.2K views.

The page, DadandBoujiee, is ran by the father and features daily short vlogs of the family.

The video that is gaining traction shows the two working together on the track after the father was reluctant after having a long day.

The dad described still being determined, so he took his son out and trained with him. Since it was something the two were equally passionate about, they agree to turn it into a routine, according to the viral video.

Many people who have viewed the video have left heartfelt and loving comments.

And more positive comments, as many were inspired by seeing the two work and spend time together. One user wrote, "I hope this becomes a tradition for y'all."

The video was so popular, it gained notoriety even on other social media platforms like Twitter. ESPN's @SportsCenter page posted the Tik Tok video of the family. The video has also gone viral on that platform with 1,394 retweets and 14.8 K likes.

