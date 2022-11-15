'Yellowstone' is filming again - this time in North Texas. Here's what we saw.

The Dutton's brought their drama to North Texas. The producers selected Venus to shoot some scenes for the popular series.

VENUS, Texas — Hollywood came to Venus, Texas, on Tuesday.

“Pretty neat to have them here this close,” said Jeff Tucker, fan of the hit series, "Yellowstone."

"Yellowstone" on Tuesday was filming a scene in downtown Venus, which is in Johnson County south of Dallas-Fort Worth. The scene was involving a speech with a crowd of extras, but more details were not released.

“This is probably the most people we’ve seen here at one time,” Briana Evans, another fan, said.

All of the onlookers were hoping to catch of glimpse of megastar Kevin Costner, who plays John Dutton in the series.

And he didn’t disappoint, throwing a football in the parking lot while taking a break from filming.

”I’m going to say he’s way taller than I realized but he is just as handsome as he ever had been,” said Lynnette Scheltz, another fan.

The mayor says they picked Venus because producers wanted to transform it into a small Montana town that looked western and rustic. So Venus was transformed into Hardin, Montana.

All the signage on the store fronts changed and even a Montana State flag flew high over the town.

”It brings so much excitement and recognition. A lot of people have heard of Venus, but they hadn’t see the historic downtown and it brings a lot of attention to the town,” Venus Mayor James Burgess said.

Nearly 200 extras from the area donned their Texas hats and western wear and got to be in some of the crowd shots. They filmed a scene with Costner, who plays the governor, as he was giving a speech.

”Glad to see the people enjoying the recognition. And the more people it brings, the more recognition our town gets,” said Yellowstone fan Brandon Gazaway.

Fans say they can’t seem to get enough of the drama-packed Western series that just started its 5th season, with more than 12 million people watching the premiere.

”I just love it takes us back to the old days,” Tucker said.