Watch KENS 5+ for free on Roku and Amazon Fire TV

Watch KENS 5 News broadcasts, Great Day SA, Inside Texas Politics, Verify This!, Daily Blast Live, Locked On Sports, special presentations and more!

SAN ANTONIO — The free KENS 5+ app lets you stream live events on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, including daily newscasts from the KENS 5 News team and all the fun times on the "Great Day SA" lifestyle show.

KENS 5+ showcases live breaking news video when it happens, plus on-demand videos of top stories, San Antonio weather, sports and more!

The app also includes 24/7 programming, such as Daily Blast Live, your daily entertainment fix; Verify This!, separating viral fact and fiction; and Locked On Sports, a deep dive into your favorite teams.

And don't miss "Border Cowboys," our documentary premiering August 17. In the shadow of the border, school spirit and a drive to succeed are thriving with one storied soccer program. Meet the players who give their all on the field while pushing through so much more when they're off it.

HOW TO ADD KENS 5+ TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

Roku: Add the KENS 5+ channel from the Roku store or by searching for "KENS 5."

Amazon Fire TV: Search for "KENS 5" to find the free KENS 5+ app to add to your account, or have the KENS 5+ app delivered directly to your Amazon Fire TV through Amazon.com or the Amazon app.

REGULARLY SCHEDULED LIVE SHOWS

Monday through Friday

4:30–7 a.m.

KENS 5 Morning News

9–10 a.m.

Great Day SA

12–12:30 p.m.

KENS 5 News at Noon

4–4:30 p.m.

KENS 5 News: First at 4

5–5:30 p.m.

KENS 5 News at 5

6–6:30 p.m.

KENS 5 News at 6

10–10:30 p.m.

KENS 5 News at 10

Saturday*

8–10 a.m.

KENS 5 News Saturday Morning

5–5:30 p.m.

KENS 5 News at 5

6–6:30 p.m.

KENS 5 News at 6

10–11 p.m.

KENS 5 News at10

Sunday*

7–8 a.m.

KENS 5 News Saturday Morning

5:30–6 p.m.

KENS 5 News at 5:30

10–11 p.m.

KENS 5 News at10

* Weekend newscast streams may not appear on KENS 5+ due to CBS programming schedules.

GOOD TO KNOW

The KENS 5+ app does not stream CBS shows, newscasts or sports.

KENS 5 News with the CBS lineup can be streamed through several subscription-based services like YouTube TV, DIRECTV STREAM or Hulu + Live TV.

MORE WAYS TO GET KENS 5

Download the KENS 5 app for iPhone and Android to get news alerts, weather updates and San Antonio breaking news on your phone.

NEED MORE HELP? HERE IS A STEP-BY-STEP GUIDE

Make sure you have a Roku device or a TV with Roku built-in. Some TV brands come with Roku out of the box. Get help with setting up your Roku device or TV.

From the Roku home screen, scroll down to Search Channels. Search for "KENS 5" and select the KENS 5+ app to download it to your Roku device or TV. Then simply select the KENS 5+ app on the home screen to open it.

Make sure you have an Amazon Fire TV or Amazon Fire TV Stick. Get help with setting up your Amazon Fire TV or Amazon Fire TV Stick.

From the Amazon Fire TV home screen, scroll right to the word Find. Search for "KENS 5" and select the KENS 5+ app to download and connect it to your Amazon and/or Amazon Prime account.