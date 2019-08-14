See how a company is "there for you" by giving away $1,000 for watching 25 hours of the sitcom, "Friends."

Why a specific amount of hours? "Friends" is turning 25, so Frontier Bundles wants to give one lucky fan a good chunk of change for watching the show.

You can apply on Frontier's website by filling out basic information and attaching a video submission as to why you should have the opportunity.

There is one key question to be answered on the application, "Who do you think was right about The Break—Rachel or Ross? Why?"

The application deadline is Sept. 3 and the winner will be notified by Sept. 10.

Watch 25 Hours of Friends for $1,000 | FrontierBundles.com Watch 25 Hours and Earn $1,000 Jump to submission form How you doin'? It may be hard to believe, but the hit show Friends will be celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. FrontierBundles.com would like to commemorate this milestone by rewarding one lucky fan $1,000 for watching 25 hours of the show.

If you want to be considered, don't take a "break" in applying; go ahead and get that app in while you still can.