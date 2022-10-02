The 'Yellowstone' world grows: More '1883' on the way, plus another prequel

A second season of "1883" is just one of several projects within Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone" universe.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Taylor Sheridan stays busy.

The "Yellowstone" creator's Fort Worth-filmed prequel, "1883," has been renewed for a second season on Paramount Plus, the ViacomCBS streaming service, according to Variety.

While hardly a surprise, the news is sure to put a smile on faces in Fort Worth, where the show was filmed last summer. Sheridan grew up in Fort Worth and Cranfills Gap.

"1883," which also filmed scenes in Parker County, rode the ratings high of "Yellowstone" Season 4, checking in at 4.9 million viewers when it debuted on Paramount in December. That was good for the highest cable premiere since 2015, according to Variety.

The show depicts the 19th Century Dutton family's journey west, before they built their present-day empire in Montana. "1883" debuted on cable but later moved exclusively to the Paramount Plus streaming service.

But the "Yellowstone" universe isn't limited to "1883." Multiple reports surfaced this week of yet another Sheridan-created spinoff in the works: "1932," a look at the Dutton family in the 1930s.

Sheridan said he chose the 1930s to "peek back in" on the Duttons, as the children from "1883" are raising families of their own.

Watch Sheridan explain his thought process for developing another prequel:

If the prequels weren't enough, don't forget about the other Texas tie to "Yellowstone": The Four Sixes Ranch, which played a prominent role on the latest season, is reportedly getting its own spinoff, too, an in-the-works project with no air date just yet.