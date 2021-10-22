San Antonio native Alicia Neaves returns to KENS 5 as anchor/reporter

She will co-anchor KENS 5's weekend evening newscasts with veteran anchor Phil Anaya.

SAN ANTONIO — It's a homecoming for Alicia Neaves as she returns to KENS 5 as an anchor/reporter. Neaves was born and raised in San Antonio and later worked for KENS 5 as a reporter from 2015 to 2017.

“We are thrilled to welcome Alicia back to San Antonio and the KENS 5 newsroom,” said Jack Acosta, news director for KENS 5. “Her local ties and passion for people-focused stories made her a perfect fit for us. We can’t wait to have her on the anchor desk and out in the community she loves.”

Neaves left San Antonio in 2017 to work as an anchor at KENS 5’s sister station WLTX in Columbia, South Carolina. She now will co-anchor the weekend evening newscasts with veteran anchor Phil Anaya. Viewers also will find her reporting during the week for Eyewitness News.

"I've watched KENS 5 for as long as I can remember. In fact, watching the station is a family tradition. From the days of Gary Delaune, Dan Cook and Chris Marrou, we always chose KENS 5 as our trusted news source,” Neaves said. “To be back working with the very professionals I've always admired is simply a gift. I look forward to continuing to learn from the best of the best.”

Neaves previously worked at KWES in Odessa/Midland as a bilingual reporter covering the border.

Neaves added: "KENS 5 brought me home in 2015 as a reporter. That was always a dream of mine: reporting in my hometown. Now they are bringing me back as a member of their anchor team. I couldn't be more excited and thankful!"

She said she is excited to be back in Texas so she can live closer to her family.