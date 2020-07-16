Rosenda Rios Burns, longtime SA broadcaster, dies after cancer fight

Her career in local broadcasting spanned decades and brightened the lives of everyone she encountered.

SAN ANTONIO — Rosenda Rios Burns died Thursday morning in hospice care after a long cancer battle took an aggressive turn a few weeks ago, family members said.

Rosenda's career in local broadcasting spanned decades and brightened the lives of everyone she encountered. In radio, television and public relations, Rosenda was the kind of colleague and friend everyone was delighted to know.

Her husband, Larry Burns, who is also a communicator of the highest order, having been a mentor and award-winning photographer at KENS 5 and other media outlets, was at her side in the end, family said.

A private Facebook group created to support the couple and their two adult sons a few days ago quickly swelled to hundreds of members.

The pictures and prayers and joyous stories of a life of compassionate service and love to her community offers a testament to Rosenda's ability to draw everyone she met into the loving circle of her bountiful life.

Friends describe Rosenda as beautiful inside and out, and a hard-working, dedicated champion for all of the many good causes she supported over the decades.

Friends said Rosenda had been quietly fighting her illness for an extended period of time, showing the grace and grit that were hallmarks of her amazing spirit. Her family said she was grateful for the hundreds of people who posted words of support over the last few days.

The family is asking for privacy at this time, as they make arrangements for what is bound to be a celebration of a life well lived and loved.