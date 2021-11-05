Reporter Sarah Duran joins KENS 5 news team

"I am thrilled to be given an opportunity to report for the station I watched growing up,” Duran said.

SAN ANTONIO — KENS 5 announced today that it is adding reporter Sarah Duran to the Eyewitness News team. Born and raised in San Antonio, Duran will start with the CBS station on Monday, November 8.

“Sarah has grown up and worked in San Antonio, and her back story is terrific. We’re happy to add someone with her experience and local connections to our team,” said Jack Acosta, KENS 5 news director.

Duran comes from a family of journalists and became interested in the field at a young age. Her grandparents owned La Prensa, San Antonio’s only bilingual weekly newspaper. It was there that she was first inspired to pursue journalism and learned of its importance to the Hispanic community.

“My grandparents are my biggest inspiration,” Duran said. “They along with my parents have always encouraged me to work hard and pursue my dreams. I owe all of my success to them.”

Duran says she visited the KENS 5 studios when she was 10 to attend a taping of “Great Day SA,” and that experience helped fuel her interest in becoming a television journalist.

After graduating from John Marshall High School and Texas State University, Duran started her journalism career in Victoria, Texas, before joining Spectrum News in San Antonio, where she was a reporter from 2017 to 2020.