The Buzz: Cake shields could become the latest birthday party trend

A Florida-based dentist created the topper to protect the cake from germs, whenever blowing out the candles.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Although many birthday parties have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, when large celebrations become popular again, health officials fear it will no longer be safe to blow out the candles on a cake.

Here’s the Buzz: Billy Kay, a Florida-based dentist created a shield to protect the cake from germs, which could become the latest birthday party trend.

Kay is a prosthetic dentist and says he often gave thought to the number of germs people would spread whenever blowing out their birthday candles, according to TODAY.

With time to spare during the pandemic, Kay designed a product that could help groups planning to celebrate another year of life.

In April, he manufactured the first Top It Cake Shield, which has holes cut out for the candles, yet still covers the cake protecting it from saliva and germs.

The shields start at $4.99 and come in different sizes. They’re set to launch online Sept. 15.

Pandemic making it hard to focus

If you’re struggling to keep up with the day of the week and the location of your keys, turns out a lot of people are having trouble remembering some of those simple things.

Here’s the Buzz: Experts say the COVID-19 pandemic and spending lots of time at home is making it harder for us to focus. But there are ways to keep the brain sharp.

They suggest picking up a new hobby: reading, exercising, or completing a puzzle.

Target promotes Video Conference Attire

You may not have to deal with conference calls today, Target is helping get you camera-ready for your next Zoom meeting.

Here’s the Buzz: The store's website now has a section for video conference outfits. It includes everything you need from the waist-up – like tops, jewelry, hair accessories, and lipstick. So you’ll be able to stay in your pajama pants during your next work call and no one will know.