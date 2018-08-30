ATLANTA — If you rocked it out in the band in your high school or college days that could be your ticket to Stranger Things!

Casting Taylormade, which is the official casting company for Stranger Things background extras is looking for former band members.

They are still waiting to set an exact date but it will be over two days in October.

THE A-SCENE AWARDS | You can vote for 'Stranger Thins' in The A-Scene Awards. The only local awards show where you get to vote.

Here's the official casting call:

"Stranger Things" is one of the most popular series filmed in Atlanta. The Netflix hit says Season 3 should be out in the summer of 2019.

"Stranger Things" // TBD - Filming Date (End of October)

⭐️ Marching Band Member Adult

We are looking to cast Males & Females who have had or currently are experienced in participating in a Marching band!

You will actually play 2 songs with us (so you must know how to play your instrument)

All Ethnicities

Ages : 16 - 30yrs old

Rate : TBD

FILMING / RECORDING DATE: TBD, this will work approx 2 Overnight Shoot Dates (call times of approx 4pm), and possibly a Recording Date too. (the actual filming may be only 1 day) toward the end of October (as soon as we know set dates, we will let you know)

HOW TO APPLY *ADULT* (see link below) :

https://www.castingtaylormade.com/adults/2018-st

⭐️ Marching Band Member Minor

We are looking to cast Males & Females who have had or currently are experienced in participating in a Marching band!

You will actually play 2 songs with us (so you must know how to play your instrument)

All Ethnicities

Ages : 16 - 17yrs old

Rate : TBD

FILMING / RECORDING DATE: TBD, this will work approx 2 Overnight Shoot Dates (call times of approx 4pm), and possibly a Recording Date too. (the actual filming may be only 1 day) toward the end of October (as soon as we know set dates, we will let you know)

HOW TO APPLY *MINOR* (see link below) :

https://www.castingtaylormade.com/kids/2018-st

