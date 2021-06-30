‘Finally’ | Phylicia Rashad reacts to Bill Cosby’s overturned sex assault conviction

Dozens of other high-profile media personalities and actors shared their thoughts on the news on Twitter.

PHILADELPHIA — Bill Cosby’s former on screen wife, Phylicia Rashad, went to social media to react to the star’s overturned sex assault conviction moments after the news broke.

“FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted - a miscarriage of justice is corrected,” Rashad wrote.

On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court issued an opinion to vacate his conviction.

The former comedian had appealed to the court in December when his lawyers argued that Cosby’s entire life was put on trial that caused him to suffer unquantifiable prejudice.

Cosby, 83, has been in SCI Phoenix, a state prison outside of Philadelphia, after a jury convicted him in 2018 of three aggravated indecent assault counts—and the court deemed the elderly inmate a ‘sexually violent predator’ for posing an ‘imminent safety risk to women.’

A once-beloved comedian long known as “America’s Dad,” Cosby became the first celebrity convicted of sexual misconduct in the #MeToo era when he was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his home near Philadelphia in 2004.

Dozens of other high-profile media personalities and actors shared their thoughts on the news on Twitter.

“BILL COSBY IS NOT INNOCENT. HE HAS NOT BEEN EXONERATED. His release means that Cosby, a sexual predator, was incarcerated within a criminal legal system that has as little regard for its own rules and procedures as Cosby does for his victims, Marc Lamont Hill, a Temple University professor and host of BET News wrote.

Attorney Lisa Bloom, who has represented sex assault victims involved in the case spoke out against the conviction.

“The 3 Bill Cosby accusers I represent and I are disgusted that he is a free man today. He is not released because he is innocent. He is released because a prosecutor promised him years ago that he would not be brought to justice, without even making a deal for him to do time,” Bloom wrote.

Amber Tamblyn, actress and founder of the Times Up, expressed her disappointment on her account.