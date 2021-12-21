New year, new you: Kickstart your resolutions with these gift ideas

Start those New Year's resolutions now with these unique gift ideas

WASHINGTON — Still looking for a gift idea? Or are you ready to start on those New Year's resolutions now? There are many ways to feel better, from our home, to our hair, to our health.

Lifestyle Contributor, Margo Burr shares some of her favorite products that you can gift to others or keep for yourself!

Shay Pierre Candles

Shay Pierre Candles is a Black-Owned luxury candle company, founded by married couple Jeff and Shay Pierre. The luxury candles are hand poured, homemade, natural, and made with soy wax.

Democracy Clothing athleisure set

Want to feel comfy without feeling schlumpy? Add some shine to your athleisure style. Check out Democracy Clothing's Foiled Stripe athleisure set. Democracy blends a universal fit for all shapes and sizes with an effortless aesthetic.

Hang Accessories foldable travel slippers

Keep your feet comfy & cute with the Foldable Travel Slippers & Coordinating Bag Set from Hang Accessories. These slippers have a super soft foam foot bed and a coordinating drawstring bag. They can be used for vacation, hospital stay, business trip or every day use!

MangShea Hair & Skin Moisturizer

MangShea hair & skin moisturizer by ItzMade4Me is packed with 3 natural body butters, 8 natural body oils, 7 essential oils, aloe water, and rosewater. MangShea promotes strong, full, shiny, and healthy hair and is great for bald spots, receding hair and thinning hair. Mangshea is vegan certified and gluten-free!

Agogie Resistance Pants

These are a must! AGOGIE creates resistance band clothing, that's fashionable but helps up your workout, whether your hitting the gym hard or taking an easy stroll. AGOGIE took resistance bands and put them into pants! The constant resistance finds your weak areas and makes them stronger just by doing every day tasks.

Bonblissity Sweet + Single Body Scrub

Sweet + Single Candy Scrub by Bonblissity are single-use, candy-wrapped solid scrubs that turn into a 3-in-1 lotion, leaving skin silky soft and exfoliated. Single-use packaging made from biodegradable cellulose helps keep dirt and germs out for a fresh batch of goodness every time.

Bonblissity Nourishing Body Oil