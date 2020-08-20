Are you guilty of the Zoom etiquette mistakes? Today's Hot Topics

SEATTLE — Today's Hot Topics:
- Zoom Etiquette: do you keep forgetting to mute yourself when not speaking? Is your background junky? Is it weird to call from your bedroom?
- This is why you're tired: Motherhood is equivalent to working 2.5 jobs, study says
- What items have become hard to find during the pandemic that you're missing?
- Secret gyms are popping up on the down low... is this a good or bad idea?
Panelists:
- Natasha Ryan / Former KING 5 News Anchor
- Kelly Hanson / KING 5's Local Lens
- Terry Hollimon / The Barbershop podcast
Segment Producer Joseph Suttner.