Halloween Pet Safety Tips

HOUSTON — The Houston SPCA joined Great Day Houston with tips for keeping your furry friends safe this Halloween.
- Make sure your pet's costume fits properly
- If a pet shows anxiety, take the costume off
- Make sure head gear doesn't block eyes
- Check collars/ID tags
- Get a microchip BEFORE Halloween
- Keep treats out of reach
- Ensure decorations are safely placed
- Keep anxious pets calm during activity
The Howl-O-Ween Ball is Friday, October 28th at 6:30 pm.
To learn more or to get your tickets, visit houstonspca.org