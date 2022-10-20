x
Halloween Pet Safety Tips

Houston SPCA shares some tricks and treats to keep your furry friends safe this Halloween.

HOUSTON — The Houston SPCA joined Great Day Houston with tips for keeping your furry friends safe this Halloween.

  1. Make sure your pet's costume fits properly
  2. If a pet shows anxiety, take the costume off
  3. Make sure head gear doesn't block eyes
  4. Check collars/ID tags
  5. Get a microchip BEFORE Halloween
  6. Keep treats out of reach
  7. Ensure decorations are safely placed
  8. Keep anxious pets calm during activity

The Howl-O-Ween Ball is Friday, October 28th at 6:30 pm. 

To learn more or to get your tickets, visit houstonspca.org

