The self-dubbed "Black Friday in July" known as Amazon Prime Day kicks off on July 16th with a host of incredible deals and steals. However, Amazon isn't the only retailer looking to cash in on the shopping frenzy. Target announced that they too will be hosting a super-sale (what many call "Anti-Prime Day" deals) starting on July 17th, with some exclusive deals available now!

Target's deals have no membership required, unlike Amazon, and are boasting some of the deepest cuts on your favorite products.The superstore is offering 25 percent off beauty brands, up to 30 percent off Google Home or Chromecast products and Target-exclusive home decor at 30 percent off. Kids gear, rarely on sale, will even have some deals as well! There's 30 percent off select baby gear, plus $5 savings on books, when you spend $20. Not to mention that if you spend more than $100 on Target's website, you qualify for free six-month same-day delivery through Shipt. Target's Mega Sale starts the morning of July 17 and ends at midnight.

Other retailers like Best Buy, eBay and Microsoft are also cashing in on the tech side of the shopping day. You can find deals on TVs, computers, earphones and so much more at these retailers. Happy shopping!

© Daily Blast Live