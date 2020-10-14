Saving you money: 3 things to know before you shop for holiday gifts

The pandemic has impacted every aspect of our lives. That will soon include how we celebrate the holidays this year, including shopping for gifts.

CLEVELAND — The shopping experts at Retailmenot want to help save you money when it comes to shopping for holiday gifts this year.

3News talked to Retailmenot resident shopping expert Sara Skirboll. She told us her three main tips to remember before you make any purchases.

First, Skirboll says to press pause before you press purchase.

“Sticking to your list, sticking to a budget. It's always smart to know who you're shopping for, what you're intending to spend and where you're planning to go.”

Skirboll’s second piece of advice, is to always make sure you're using a deal. There are almost always coupons or even cashback offers available.

“This is going to save you so much money, especially when you're seeing those sale prices. Don't forget that's not the final offer. Always try to find an extra incentive to hit buy.”

Her third money saving tip is to get social, and do it on multiple platforms.

“Follow all of your favorite brands and retailers on social media: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram,” Skirboll says. “Sign up for their e-mail list, newsletters, because that's where you're get going to get secret sales, secret flash deals, things like that.”

Here’s a complete list of Skirboll’s tips to save money this holiday season:

Start early and plan ahead

Set a budget

Do your research and price compare

Read the fine print and reviews

Don’t pay for shipping

Start in the back of the store

Follow favorite retailers

There are several shopping 'holidays' that will help you save money: