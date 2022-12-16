PROGRAMMING NOTE: KENS 5 will broadcast Spurs vs. Heat from Mexico City; NCAA basketball games to appear on Channel 5.3

Here are full details about KENS 5 programming for this Saturday's NBA and college basketball games.

SAN ANTONIO — KENS 5 will broadcast the San Antonio Spurs' special regular-season match-up with the Miami Heat in Mexico City on Saturday. Game coverage will begin at 4 p.m. with the tip-off happening shortly afterward. The game also can be seen on the KENS 5 app.

Due to the Spurs game, CBS Sports coverage of NCAA basketball will be shown on Channel 5.3 (True Crime Network), which is available over the air for all homes in the KENS 5 viewing area.

The North Carolina vs. Ohio State game tips off at 2 p.m. and initially will appear on both KENS 5 and Channel 5.3. At 4 p.m., viewers on KENS 5 will see the start of the Spurs game, while the North Carolina vs. Ohio State game will continue and conclude on Channel 5.3.

The UCLA vs. Kentucky game tips off at 4:30 p.m. and will start only on Channel 5.3. When the Spurs game concludes, KENS 5 viewers will return to CBS Sports coverage of the conclusion of the UCLA vs. Kentucky game.

CBS primetime programming is expected to begin on its normal schedule at 7 p.m. on KENS 5.

Viewers who can't locate Channel 5.3 should consult their TV's guide to rescan broadcast channels. KENS 5 provides multiple subchannels, including 5.2 Estrella, 5.3 True Crime Network, 5.4 Quest, 5.5 Circle and 5.6 Twist.