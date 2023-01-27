PROGRAMMING NOTE: KENS 5 will broadcast Spurs vs. Suns game Saturday; PGA Golf coverage may conclude on Channel 5.3

Here are full details about KENS 5 programming for this Saturday's NBA game and PGA golf tournament.

SAN ANTONIO — KENS 5 will broadcast the San Antonio Spurs' regular-season game against the Phoenix Suns on Saturday. Game coverage will begin at 7 p.m. with the tip-off happening shortly afterward. The game also can be seen on the KENS 5 app.

KENS 5 will broadcast CBS Sports coverage of the final round of the PGA's Farmers Insurance Open from Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego starting at 3:30 p.m.

Due to the Spurs game, if CBS coverage of the golf tournament has not concluded by 7 p.m., the remaining tournament coverage will be shown on Channel 5.3 (True Crime Network), which is available over the air for all homes in the KENS 5 viewing area. It also will be available on Spectrum cable channel 1253.

KENS 5 also will present a special look at the 50th anniversary of the San Antonio Spurs. It is scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m., pending the conclusion of the Spurs' game against the Suns.

KENS 5 News at 10 will appear as regularly scheduled following the Spurs anniversary special.

Viewers who can't locate Channel 5.3 should consult their TV's guide to rescan broadcast channels. KENS 5 provides multiple subchannels, including 5.2 Estrella, 5.3 True Crime Network, 5.4 Quest, 5.5 Circle, 5.6 Twist and 5.7 ShopLC.