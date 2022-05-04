Marvin Hurst joins KENS 5 News This Morning as anchor/reporter

"I am super blessed to have this opportunity to wake up with south Texas again!”

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — KENS 5 announced today that veteran journalist Marvin Hurst will join the station’s weekday morning newscasts as anchor at 4:30 a.m. and field reporter for the 6 a.m. broadcast.

This is a return to the morning show for Hurst, who said: “The AM show is a part of my DNA, and I am super blessed to have this opportunity to wake up with south Texas again!”

Hurst will continue to produce the KENS 5 original series “Kids Who Make San Antonio Great,” which appears Mondays during the morning show. Hurst also will continue to contribute to the station’s “Together We Rise” initiative, which explores diversity and inclusion in South Texas. Hurst recently handed over the reins of his popular food series “Neighborhood Eats” to KENS 5 reporter Lexi Hazlett.

“Marvin is a talented journalist who cares deeply about this city,” KENS 5 news director Jack Acosta said. “He pushes himself to tell great stories that reflect our community and explore the issues facing the people of South Texas. It’s great getting to work with him.”

Hurst has been honored with numerous awards in his journalism career, most recently receiving a Lone Star Emmy and the inaugural Texas Broadcast News Award (Texas Association of Broadcasters) for feature reporting. Previous awards have recognized his skills covering breaking news, crime, in-depth topics and investigative reporting.