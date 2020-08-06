Elmer Fudd loses his rifle in new 'Looney Tunes' show

The series executive producer told the New York Times other "cartoony violence," like TNT, will stick around.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — That's all, folks: There will be no guns of any sort in the modern-day "Looney Tunes Cartoons" on HBO Max.

The streaming service released its first batch of cartoons when it launched last month and for the past year has been previewing a short called "Dynamite Dance," featuring Bugs Bunny and Elmer Fudd still going at it after all these years.

While the animosity remains between the classic characters, Fudd's signature rifle never makes an appearance. And that's on purpose.

"We’re not doing guns," said Peter Browngardt, the series executive producer and showrunner to The New York Times. "But we can do cartoony violence — TNT, the Acme stuff.

"All that was kind of grandfathered in."

The Times last month reported production on the cartoons, some 200 in all, had been wrapping up. At least 30 of them currently are on the streaming service.

Bloomberg reported the most popular show on the service at launch was "Looney Tunes Cartoons" -- more than 16-times more in demand than the average show.

