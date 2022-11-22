New traffic anchor joining KENS 5 morning newscast

Jessica Coombs will provide San Antonio viewers with updated traffic conditions and alternate routes each weekday morning.

SAN ANTONIO — KENS 5 announced Tuesday that Jessica Coombs will join the station’s morning newscast as traffic anchor beginning November 23.

Coombs will provide San Antonio viewers with updated traffic conditions and alternate routes each weekday morning on KENS 5, the KENS 5 app and the new streaming app, KENS 5+.

"I am thrilled to be joining an exceptional team that puts people first,” Coombs said. “I look forward to doing my part to continue that line of excellence as we work to always engage and protect our community."

A native of Utah, Coombs previously worked at WSAV in Savannah, Georgia, NY1 in New York City and KTVX in Salt Lake City. She has been a professional pianist / teacher for nearly 20 years, performing around the world, including at the 2002 Winter Olympic Games. Coombs also represented Utah nationally as Miss Utah's Outstanding Teen.

“Jessica brings a great deal of personality and energy to the morning show, and I believe viewers will welcome her to San Antonio with open arms,” said Jack Acosta, news director for KENS 5.

Coombs takes over for Holly Stouffer, who recently was married and is relocating to Florida.

"My decision to leave KENS and TV news, in general, wasn't an easy one to make,” Stouffer said. “Working in San Antonio as a reporter and anchor has been the highlight of my career. I love this station, this community and my colleagues, who feel more like family. But, my heart tells me it's time to move back home. My husband and I are thrilled to start the next chapter of our lives together in Florida."