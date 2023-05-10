KENS 5 names Henry Ramos as co-anchor for 10 p.m. newscast

"I am truly honored and humbled to take on this new role," Ramos said.

SAN ANTONIO — KENS 5 announced today that award-winning anchor/reporter Henry Ramos will join Isis Romero as co-anchor of KENS 5 News at 10, alongside weather chief Bill Taylor and sportscaster Nate Ryan. He begins his new role on Monday, May 15.

Ramos currently anchors the station’s Sunday morning newscasts and has been a reporter for the weekday 10 p.m. newscasts since joining KENS 5 in 2017.

“This is a tremendous opportunity, and I am truly honored and humbled to take on this new role at KENS 5,” Ramos said. “I am thrilled to join the dynamic 10 p.m. team at the desk while still having a strong presence in the day-to-day storytelling.”

Romero added: “I’m excited to have Henry join me on the anchor desk. He is tremendously talented and genuinely cares about our community. I’m honored to work alongside him.”

A Texas native, Ramos grew up in Lubbock, where he also began his television career. Since joining the KENS 5 team, Ramos has been honored with three Lone Star Emmy Awards, a Texas Association of Broadcasters Award and a regional Edward R. Murrow Award for the station’s coverage of an active shooter incident at the San Antonio airport.

Ramos strongly believes in community engagement and loves to give back by lending his voice to emcee community events. For the past couple of years, he has hosted The Mayor’s DreamWeek Ball, the Anne Frank Inspire Awards, the American Cancer Society, the Zoobilation Ball and countless others.

“Henry is a strong journalist who quickly formed a bond with the San Antonio community,” said Jack Acosta, KENS 5 news director. “His people-focused storytelling and deep connection to the city make him the perfect choice to co-anchor our 10 p.m. newscast.”