KENS 5's 'Great Day SA' marks 20 years of celebrating San Antonio's lifestyle and culture

A special anniversary show features hosts past and present and a special musical guest.

SAN ANTONIO — KENS 5’s lifestyle show, “Great Day SA,” celebrates its 20th anniversary with a special look back through the years. The hour-long tribute airs Friday, Sept. 8, at 9 a.m. on KENS 5 and will be filled with laughs, special appearances and more.

“I was on the very first show and can’t believe it’s been 20 years already,” said Paul Mireles, an original Great Day SA co-host and KENS 5 meteorologist. “It’s been an honor to be a part of this show for all these years. I love our viewers and I love our city.”

“Great Day SA” hit the TV airwaves on Sept. 8, 2003, with Lu Parker as host and Paul Mireles and Vanessa Macias as co-hosts. Since then, there have been four other hosts, including Roma Villavicencio, who started at KENS 5 as a feature reporter in 2017 before becoming “Great Day SA” host in 2020.

“Great Day SA is such a special show that I consider a treasure for the city. We wouldn’t be celebrating 20 years without the beautiful people that make up our community,” Villavicencio said. “There is no place like SA. I’m grateful for the experiences, memories and joys this show has brought to my life.”

The 20th anniversary show will feature special guest appearances and interviews from former hosts, including the longest running host, Bridget Smith. There also will be a musical performance from Tejano star and two-time Grammy Award winner Raulito Navaira.

“For the past 20 years, we’ve covered thousands of stories, businesses and community events that reflect the heart of our city, and we want to celebrate that with all of San Antonio,” said Liz Casas, the show’s executive producer. “We look forward to commemorating such an amazing accomplishment. Let the celebrations begin!”