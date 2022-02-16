KENS 5 tackles race and cultural challenges in 'Together We Rise' news special

The hour-long program taking a look at how San Antonians are addressing issues of diversity and inclusion will be hosted by Audrey Castoreno and Marvin Hurst.

SAN ANTONIO — KENS 5 announced today the station will take a deep dive into the challenges and opportunities our community faces surrounding diversity and inclusion with an hour-long news special called “Together We Rise.”

The KENS 5 original program will air Monday, February 21, at 7 p.m. on KENS 5 television and the KENS 5 app, plus our YouTube channel and our Roku and Fire TV apps.

The special will be hosted by KENS 5 anchors Audrey Castoreno and Marvin Hurst and will take a look at racial tension in policing, the lack of internet access in low-income communities and the pain felt by many Hispanics who believe that speaking Spanish was taken from them as children.

Viewers will get a behind-the-scenes look at the process of developing these stories through interviews with community leaders along with KENS 5 anchors and reporters.

“There are many issues that have divided our nation, but we strongly believe there is room in the conversation for hope, unity and change,” said Tom Cury, president and general manager of KENS 5. “Our reporters have focused on stories that highlight the struggles as well as solutions.”

“We think this is important,” said Jack Acosta, KENS 5 news director. “We want to shine a light on our community, hear what our neighbors are saying, find out what they are seeing and share these experiences and points of view.”

For the past year, KENS 5 has made a commitment to telling these stories through a series of original reports appearing in the 10 p.m. newscast. Initially sparked by internal conversations among Black employees following the death of George Floyd, the station has committed significant time and resources to this important issue facing San Antonio.