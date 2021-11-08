KENS 5 welcomes Ryan Shoptaugh as weekend meteorologist

The San Antonio native is a graduate of Brennan High School and the University of the Incarnate Word’s meteorology program.

SAN ANTONIO — KENS 5 announced today that meteorologist Ryan Shoptaugh is joining the CBS affiliate’s weather team. Shoptaugh, a native of San Antonio, will appear on KENS 5’s evening weekend newscasts as well as provide local viewers weather updates on the station’s digital platforms.

“Ryan is a terrific weather forecaster with strong Texas ties. We’re happy he’s coming back home to San Antonio to join our weather team,” said Jack Acosta, news director for KENS 5.

KENS 5 weather chief Bill Taylor added: “South Texas weather is unique, and we’re thrilled to add another meteorologist with first-hand experience forecasting our weather patterns.” KENS 5 has the city’s largest, most experienced team of weather forecasters.

Born in the Alamo City, Shoptaugh is the son of a retired Air Force serviceman and graduated from William J. Brennan High School on the city’s far west side. His passion for weather led him to the University of the Incarnate Word’s meteorology program, where he graduated in 2017.

Ryan began his broadcasting career in the Rio Grande Valley at KGBT. He joined KENS 5’s sister station KIII in Corpus Christi in 2018. KENS and KIII are both owned by TEGNA, one of the largest broadcasting companies in the country.

“Returning to the city where I was born to work in meteorology has been a goal of mine. I grew up with KENS 5 always on in the living room during dinner, paying close attention to how the weather would affect my activities,” Shoptaugh said. “Joining KENS 5 is an opportunity to learn under some of the best meteorologists out there, expand my weather knowledge and bring viewers the most accurate, up-to-date and timely forecasts.”

Shoptaugh is a diehard fan of the San Antonio Spurs and enjoys traveling, hiking around the country and trying new foods around town.