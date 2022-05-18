KENS 5 honored with regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for best newscast, excellence in video

KENS 5 was the only San Antonio television station to be honored in the competition, which includes all stations in Texas and Oklahoma.

SAN ANTONIO — The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) has announced the winners of the prestigious regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for 2022. KENS 5 was honored with two awards: Best Newscast and Excellence in Video.

“We are humbled to receive this honor. I am incredibly proud of our team and their dedication to strong journalism and innovative storytelling,” said Jack Acosta, news director for KENS 5.

The Radio Television Digital News Association has been honoring outstanding achievements in electronic journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971. Murrow, a decorated war correspondent and broadcast journalist, helped set the standard for the profession of broadcast and digital journalism.

Among the most prestigious honors in news, the Murrow Awards recognize news stories that uphold the RTDNA Code of Ethics, demonstrate technical expertise and exemplify the importance and impact of journalism as a service to the community.

The Best Newscast award honored KENS 5’s extensive coverage of an active shooter at the San Antonio Airport during its 10 p.m. newscast. This newscast previously was recognized with a Lone Star Emmy for “Best Newscast” and the Texas Association of Broadcasters’ “Best Newscast” award.

In addition, anchor/reporter Marvin Hurst and photojournalist Michael Humphries were honored for “Excellence in Video” for a story featuring a man named Joe who volunteers his time to clean cemetery headstones.

“We take great pride in telling the stories of the people of San Antonio,” Acosta said. “Our people-first approach to storytelling is what helps set us apart.”