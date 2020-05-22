KENS 5 Eyewitness News This Morning is No. 1 in San Antonio morning news ratings

Nielsen ratings for May also show significant growth in evening newscasts for San Antonio's CBS affiliate.

San Antonio viewers have made KENS 5 Eyewitness News This Morning the city’s most watched morning newscast in the recently completed May Nielsen ratings race.

In preliminary results released by Nielsen, the CBS station led viewership from 4:30 to 7 a.m. in Total Households as well as the key Adults 25-54 demographic (the main advertiser target audience for news programming.) This May win in multiple key demographics, including Total Viewers, is the station’s first since 2009.

The morning newscast, helmed by veteran anchors Sarah Forgany, Barry Davis, Audrey Castoreno and meteorologist Paul Mireles, has seen significant growth over the past several months, culminating in the May win. In February, KENS 5 took first place in Adults 25-54 from 4:30 to 6 a.m.

“We have created a newscast that truly represents the people of San Antonio. During the last few months, we have given viewers critical updates on the coronavirus response, along with signature segments such as ‘Verify,’ ‘Who’s Hiring’ and ‘Texas Outdoors,’” said Jack Acosta, KENS 5 executive news director. “I couldn’t be prouder of the hard work being done by every single person working the early shift at KENS 5.”

In addition to the win in the morning, KENS 5 saw significant viewership growth in its 5, 6 and 10 p.m. newscasts compared with May 2019. Total Household growth was 3% at 5 p.m., 25% at 6 p.m. and 16% at 10 p.m. In the Adults 25-54 demographic, growth was 20% at 5 p.m., 100% at 6 p.m. and 49% at 10 p.m.

“We are honored that San Antonio continues to trust KENS 5, making us No. 1 among morning viewers,” said Tom Cury, KENS 5 president and general manager. “We have seen continued growth for all of our newscasts since 2019, and in May, no other station in San Antonio grew as much as KENS 5.”