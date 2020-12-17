KENS 5 to broadcast Spurs' home opener; TV schedule set for first half of 2020-21 season

All 37 games in the season's first half will be available to view locally, including two games on KENS 5, the official TV station of the Spurs.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs announced Thursday their 2020-21 broadcast schedule for the first half of the season, highlighted by all 37 games airing on local television.

FOX Sports Southwest will air 35 games to start the season, while KENS 5 will carry the action for two games. Each KENS 5 broadcast will be streamed live through both the official Spurs app and the KENS 5 app.

KENS 5 will air the Spurs home opener vs. Toronto on Saturday, Dec. 26, at 7:30 p.m. KENS 5 also will have the Silver and Black’s home matchup vs. Golden State on Monday, Feb. 8, at 7:30 p.m.

The full broadcast schedule for the first half of the season is available at Spurs.com/watch. Fans can add the Spurs schedule, including local broadcast information, directly to their personal device's calendar.

This season, fans will be also be able to experience Spurs basketball through the Digital Arena, where they can play trivia, answer polls and win prizes. The Digital Arena can be accessed at Spurs.com/watch or on the official Spurs app.

Veteran broadcaster Bill Land returns to call his 18th season of Spurs basketball as the lead play-by-play announcer, and former Spurs player Sean Elliott returns for his 20th year as the lead analyst. Former player Matt Bonner will begin season three at the desk alongside primary studio host Dan Weiss.

All Spurs games can be heard on WOAI-AM 1200 with Bill Schoening. Spanish language radio broadcasts of each game with Paul Castro will be carried by KXTN AM-1350 and 107.5 FM HD2.