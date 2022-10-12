x
Television

KENS 5 adds two new reporters to award-winning news team

Andrew Moore and Hannah Tiede started with KENS 5 on October 10.
Credit: KENS 5

SAN ANTONIO — KENS 5, the CBS station in San Antonio, is adding two new on-air journalists to its news team. The new additions include an investigative reporter and a general assignments reporter.

“Covering South Texas takes a large, dedicated team, and we’re happy to add two excellent journalists to our staff,” said Jack Acosta, KENS 5 news director. “Each of them brings a great deal of experience to their roles and makes our news team even stronger.”

Andrew Moore moves to the Alamo City following an eight-year stint in Waco. At KCEN, a sister station to KENS 5, he worked as an investigative reporter who helped viewers find solutions to their consumer problems. Previously, Moore held a variety of roles in San Antonio, including working for the San Antonio Spurs, the Rivard Report and the Silicon Hills News. He is a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin.

Hannah Tiede began her career in journalism in Canada. A graduate of Northern Alberta Institute of Technology, she joins KENS 5 from KOLD in Tucson, Arizona, where she was a reporter. She previously held on-air positions in Prince George, British Columbia, and Rochester, Minnesota. Tiede is excited to move closer to family members in Texas.

