'I take responsibility' | Ellen DeGeneres addresses accusations of hostile workplace in season premiere

Reports of racist comments and sexual harassment from executives rocked the show, but those issues extend far beyond Ellen and the entertainment industry.

SAN ANTONIO — Despite her show being in-between seasons, it was impossible not to see or hear about the reported problems on the Ellen DeGeneres show.

News outlets reported that staff members shared claims of racist comments and sexual harassment from executives working on the show.



That stream of accusations made Monday's season debut one to watch.



"I learned that things happen here that never should have happened," DeGeneres said at the start of her show.

"I want to say I'm so very sorry to the people that were affected. I know that I am in a position of privilege and power and I realize with that comes responsibility and I take responsibility for what happens at my show."



But Ellen isn't where these kinds of claims end. According to local HR consultant Debbie Manitzas Trueman, companies should be addressing these issues by putting policies in place.



"People really started paying attention with the Me Too movement, that was a big wake-up call," Manitzas Trueman said.

"You can't wait until a problem gets chronic to address it that's when you end up with a toxic workplace."

A toxicity Manitzas Trueman says employees should bring forward.

"If the employer doesn't know what's going on, they can't correct it."