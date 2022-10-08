S'More Filled Crepes in honor of 'National S'Mores Day' | Great Day SA

It's National S'More Day here in the States, but we're taking you down to France with some delicious crepes, made by Sweet Paris.
For more information, visit https://www.theshopsatlacantera.com/en/directory/sweet-paris-creperie-cafe--26292.html.
It's National S'More Day here in the States, but we're taking you down to France with some delicious crepes, made by Sweet Paris.
For more information, visit https://www.theshopsatlacantera.com/en/directory/sweet-paris-creperie-cafe--26292.html.
Paid Advertisement