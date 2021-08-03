Screen Time: Nomadland review by Justin Calderon

Nomadland explores the life and trials of a modern-day nomad

Life is a Journey, Not a Destination. This adage holds true in the New Film by Searchlight Pictures, 'Nomadland'.

Loosely based on the book of the same name, Director Chloe Zhao takes us on the road to explore life as a modern-day nomad. Frances Mcdormand plays Fern. A grieving elderly woman who’s lost her way in life, and becomes a wanderer. Living out her van and taking odd-jobs across the country to support herself. Just like Fern’s life. You really don’t get a sense of what the film is building to. You get caught up on the uncertainty of what’s going to happen next. No plans. Just life.

Fern travels to a place called quartzite, a real desert community of van- dwellers. They care for and support each others lifestyle. There she meets, Dave played by David Stratharin. He tries to help Fern although she’s reluctant to it. Many people try to reach out to assist Fern in the film, but her lifestyle is the only thing that seems to bring true comfort.

The film has a great supporting cast, many of which aren’t even actors. Zhao casted real Nomads on the spot. Shot in 5 different states in all types of weather, The cinematography of Nomad land can be described as serene and raw. With landscapes that look more like scenic paintings. Accompanied by a minimal piano score, the film really seems to blur the line between documentary and fiction.