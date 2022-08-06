Outstanding kids are now Champions of Change | Great Day SA

Madison Harden from Floresville middle school... she helps the community of Floresville by holding bracelet fundraisers and hosting coat drives for children in the winter. since her birthday is on veterans day, she writes and delivers hand written cards and cupcakes to veterans.

Aeris is autistic and does not let her disabilities stop her from giving back, she began delivering food to elderly neighbors when the pandemic hit and has continued to do so. she made more than 80 care bags for our homeless community and is on a mission to re-stock the local food pantries.