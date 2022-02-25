SAN ANTONIO — I'm sure most of us have heard of heard of manifesting your dreams and what you want, but how do you make sure you're not counter manifesting your success? Entrepreneur, Philanthropist, and author of "8 secrets to powerful manifesting: how to create the reality of your dreams" -- Mandy Morris -- helps to answer that exact question.
Manifesting expert shares how to create the reality of your dreams | Great Day SA
Author of '8 Secrets to Powerful Manifesting', Mandy Morris, shares techniques to reach your dreams