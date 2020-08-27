GREAT DAY SA: JH Emergency Dental

If you've been experiencing pain in your mouth that won't go away, it may be time to schedule an appointment before you need to seek emergency care.
Dr. Samuel Escarsega says many of the emergency dental cases he's seen at his facility could have been prevented if the patient who experienced pain initially, got help sooner.
A toothache is usually easy to differentiate from an emergency procedure. If your tooth is chipped or damaged, you may need emergency care to prevent infection or long term issues. For more information and to learn more about the emergency services JH Emergency Dental has to offer, visit their website here.