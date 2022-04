SAN ANTONIO — Champions of Change highlights kids like Rowan Windham, a beloved patient that passed in 2016, who showed acts of leadership, compassion, and selflessness.

If you are a parent, teacher, or school administrator who knows of a student between the ages of 6 to 18-years-old, that demonstrates good character and team work you can nominate them starting on May 6, at kens5.com/kenscares