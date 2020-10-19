GREAT DAY SA: Wreaths Across America Makes Sure Every Headstone Receives a Wreath

Sponsored by: Wreaths Across America

The Coronavirus has impacted so many aspects of our community, including how people are able to remember those who have passed away.

Wreaths Across America isn't allowing the pandemic to stop their yearly tradition of laying wreaths on the headstones of the heroes who have served. If you're interested in helping the group honor fallen soldiers here in San Antonio, you can purchase a Wreaths Across America Fiesta Medal. $15 is enough to put one wreath on a headstone this season.