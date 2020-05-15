GREAT DAY SA: Visit Uvalde County

If you want to feel the wind in your hair like Annabell Mcnew, visit Uvalde!
The Executive Director of the Hill Country region says there's plenty to do at the river right now, even during a time of social distancing. They've implemented some new rules and safety measures to make sure you and your loved ones are safe while you enjoy all that Uvalde County has to offer.
If you were nervous about making a trip to the river this summer, give them a call and they'll answer any questions you may have!