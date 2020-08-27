GREAT DAY SA: Virtual Walk for PKD

Patti Ruffin says Polycystic Kidney Disease can cause a normal-sized kidney to grow as large as a football. For people suffering from the disease, cysts usually cover the entire kidney which causes pain, high blood pressure, and other health issues.

PKD is a genetic disease that can be fatal but thankfully there is a solution that's currently being researched and tested. To learn more about this disease and to see how you can get involved in this year's virtual walk for PKD right here in San Antonio, visit WalkforPKD.org.