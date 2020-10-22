GREAT DAY SA: VIA Metropolitan Transit Ramps Up Efforts to Keep SA Moving

Sponsored by: HDR Engineering-VIA

The Keep SA Moving initiative is providing transportation that is more frequent, reliable, and accessible than bus systems around the city. Whether you're trying to get to work, or you're going for a grocery run, VIA wants to make your trip as easy and quick as possible.

The plan doesn't only serve people in San Antonio immediately, it also looks ahead to the projection of 1 million people expected to move to San Antonio over the next 20 years.