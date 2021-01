5G is the next generation of technology that will impact so much more than your cellphone. From augmented reality to improvements inside medical facilities, 5G is changing the world.

Did you know Verizon's 5G service is now available in San Antonio? So what does that mean for you - and do you need a new phone to access it? Verizon's David Weissmann explains what it is and how it will impact the way we live.