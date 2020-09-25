GREAT DAY SA: Urology San Antonio Create Solution to Cancer Treatment Side Effects

Sponsored by: Boston Scientific

For those who have gone through cancer treatment or know a loved one who has, they're familiar with the side effects that come with it.

Radiation is the most common treatment and with it comes the potential of a patient experiencing urinary leakage, sexual dysfunction, diarrhea, rectal bleeding, and rectal leakage. Along with the radiation treatment options offered at Urology San Antonio, they're also including the application of SpaceOar Hydrogel with it.

Dr. Daniel Zainfeld says the gel is proven to alleviate the side effects that come with receiving cancer treatment.

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month and with 1 in 9 men diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime, Dr. Zainfeld is reminding men to get checked, while also providing a solution to accompany treatment if or when a patient is diagnosed.