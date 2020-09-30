GREAT DAY SA: Urology SA Explains Rezum Water Vapor Treatment

When people think about the prostate it's common for the thought of Prostate Cancer to come up. However, Urology San Antonio is also striving to educate people about prostate health as well.

Although Urology SA has treatment options for Prostate Cancer at their facility, they also treat a more common condition known as BPH. Men who suffer from BPH often experience trouble urinating due to the enlargement of their prostate. Through Rezum Water Vapor Treatment, urologists are able to better alleviate the symptoms associated with an enlarged prostate by treating the problem at the source.