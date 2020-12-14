GREAT DAY SA: Tom Rusinowski shares why it's not too late to enroll in Medicare

Tom Rusinowski is a licensed insurance broker who's goal is to get you the best Medicare plan possible this year. Although open enrollment for Medicare is officially over, some people qualify for an extended deadline through the Disaster Election Period. If you were impacted by weather conditions this year, you may qualify for an enrollment extension period that lasts until December 31st.
Also, from January 1st to March 31st of 2021, if you've already made an election but you don't like the plan you've selected, you can make changes as well.
To see if you qualify for the extension call 210-385-5388.