x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

San Antonio's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | San Antonio, Texas | KENS5.com

Great Day SA

GREAT DAY SA: Tillamook is the perfect centerpiece for your holiday table

Sponsored by: Tillamook

If you're looking for a unique appetizer, or you want to add some zest to this year's mac and cheese recipe, Tillamook has incredible Maker's Reserve options for this holiday season. 

The Maker's Reserve aged cheddar selection is top tier cheese that features unique flavors due to a specialized aging process. Whether you're looking for the stand out component of your famous holiday charcuterie, or you want to add a unique twist to a family recipe, Tillamook has aged options that will transform into timeless memories for you and your loved ones. 

For more information visit tillamook.com/makersreserve