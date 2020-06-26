GREAT DAY SA: The Go-to-Girlfriend "Must-Haves" for Summer

Sponsored by: The "Go-to Girlfriend"

Sadie Murray gets us Summertime ready as the weather gets hotter!

The pandemic is causing a lot of people to cut back on their sunscreen purchases but protection from the sun is still essential! Harmful UV rays are present even when we're only outside for a grocery store or coffee run!

Product: Beach Deffense SPF 50 by Neutrogena

If you're working up a sweat and want a deodorant that lasts all day without the white residue, Sadie likes Ban!

Product: BAN Purely Gentle Roll-on Deodorant

In case you didn't know, our hair needs protection from the heat just like our skin does! Defrizz primers are making a comeback this summer and they're perfect for keeping frizzy hair in control. For this product, all you need to do is spray the solution on your towel-dried hair and style like normal!

Product: Goldwell Kerasilk Defrizz Primer

Also, don't sleep on JCP. They have summer styles for every budget and right now, many of us are shopping online instead of going into stores. Check out trendy styles online that feature everything from swimwear to accessories.