GREAT DAY SA: The Chron's and Colitis Foundation Holding Virtual Event

Hannah Martinez is the 2020 Honored Hero for SA Take Steps to Walk. She's been battling Chron's disease and everything that comes with it, now she's hoping to spread awareness about how Chron's Disease affects the lives of so many.
This year in San Antonio, the TakeSteps event will be held virtually instead of Eisenhower Park. There's still time to register and help the foundation raise funds for a cure. The event takes place on October 18th, and the national virtual event starts at 11 am.
For more details visit cctakestep.org/SanAntonio2020