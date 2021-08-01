GREAT DAY SA: Texas MedClinic shares the best way for parents to treat seasonal illnesses in children

Sponsored by: Texas MedClinic

If you've ever heard that Advil is safer than Tylenol or vice versa but never truly knew what to believe, Texas MedClinic shares that the "great debate" really isn't a debate at all. The effectiveness of each medication is dependent on the symptoms you're treating and the safety coincides with the dosage used.

Traditionally both Advil (Ibuprofen) and Tylenol (Acetaminophen) have been used separately in treatment. Parents will typically choose one or the other when treating fever and seasonal cold symptoms in their children. Dr. Gude suggests using both forms of medicine simultaneously since neither of them are able to fully treat all of the symptoms associated with a fever, alone.