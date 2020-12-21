GREAT DAY SA: Texas MedClinic encourages Rapid Test before family Christmas celebrations

If you're planning on seeing loved ones this holiday season, you should plan on getting a rapid coronavirus test before your trip. Although many people are choosing to celebrate this holiday season with the family in their households, the risk of catching the virus while traveling, running errands, or even being around someone who could have prior exposure, creates an added risk.
This year, the Texas MedClinic is encouraging you to have a rapid test done before you visit loved ones. The test is pain-free and you can get your results about 20 minutes after taking it!
For more information visit texasmedclinic.com or call 210-349-5577