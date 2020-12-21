GREAT DAY SA: Texas A&M San Antonio helps prepare students for college through ASPIRE program

Sponsored by: Texas A&M San Antonio

Going to college doesn't have to be an unachievable dream, but for many students in San Antonio, limited resources and opportunities can mislead them into thinking they aren't capable of going to a four-year University. Texas A&M San Antonio is changing that.

Through the ASPIRE program, students and parents can gain access to information and resources they need to start planning for college far in advance. With programs available to students as early as elementary school, Texas A&M San Antonio is striving to set families up for success when planning for the future.

After a hectic year, they're also recognizing the efforts of standout educators from different districts in San Antonio, who are pouring into students and helping individuals achieve their education goals.